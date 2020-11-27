Plans for large-scale Longford school expansion given major boost

Moves to carry out a large-scale extension to St Mel's College in Longford town have been given a major shot in the arm.

Junior Education Minister Josepha Madigan has confirmed plans, to remove nine prefabricated classrooms and replace them with nine new, state of the art classrooms towards the rear of the school, has been given the green light to proceed from an initial application stage.

Fine Gael local Senator Micheal Carrigy said he had been informed of the fresh development by Ms Madigan after addressing the issue in the Seanad this week.

"Capital Funding is sought to remove nine prefabricated classrooms and to replace them with nine classrooms in the existing building, the 1865 wing, which has a number of classrooms already," he said.

"If funding is received, these classrooms will include a large technical graphics room, a guidance suite, a computer room and a music room.

"St Mel's wants to move these classes into the 1865 building, as this would bring the school back to its original home and save having to build a new building to replace the prefabricated buildings, which are now in a state of decline. At present, there are a total of 560 pupils, with a projected enrolment in 2021 of 580."

Senator Carrigy said it was his hope the Department could follow suit by providing funding to bring the building back into use and allow "students walk its corridors again."