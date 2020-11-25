CAB searches premises as part of Quinn Industrial Holdings investigation

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU), the Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit (SMVIU) and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit conducted a search operation in Counties Cavan and Dublin last Friday.

A number of properties were searched as part of the operation, including residential dwellings and business premises.

During the course of this operation, a number of electronic devices, including mobile phones and computers, along with documentation relating to financial matters and property ownership was seized.

This search operation was conducted as part of the Criminal Assets Bureau’s investigation into events which commenced circa January 2015, which include the harassment of senior officials of a commercial entity known as Quinn Industrial Holdings, which escalated from 2016 onwards to include criminal damage, assault causing harm to Kevin Lunney (pictured), false imprisonment, blackmail and extortion.

The CAB investigation is focused on the assets of members of the Organised Criminal Group responsible for these crimes. The searches are a significant development in the CAB investigation.