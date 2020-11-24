Longford teen takes to virtual stage to host Child Talks 2020

Longford teen Eric Ehigie (19) took to the virtual stage last Friday the 20th of November to co-host the third annual Child Talks event. Child Talks is an annual Ted Talks style event, organised by the Office of the Ombudsman for Children (OCO) that aims to elevate the voices of children and young people and provide a unique platform for them to share their stories and vision.

An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin T.D and the Ombudsman for Children, Dr. Niall Muldoon joined speakers from across Ireland aged 8 to 18 years as they took to the virtual stage to cover a range of topics including mental health, individuality at school, the environment, living with autism, homelessness, youth activism and cultural identity. Child Talks 2020 was broadcast on RTE News Now and can be watched back the OCO website https www. OCO.ie

In a special message to the participants and the young viewers across the country An Taoiseach Micheál Martin T.D said “The stories and experiences of the participants of Child Talks 2020 illustrate how children and young people are often leaders in times of change and challenge. I appreciate how difficult the past few months have been for young people, how much they have missed out on, and I understand that they are worried about their families and friends. I also know how resilient and strong young people are and how supportive they are of each other.

“Be proud of all the things you have already achieved, bring the learnings and experiences of the last eight months with you into the future, and make your family, your society and the world a better place.”

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Child Talks, which normally takes place as a live event, was moved entirely on-line. Each of the speakers and the hosts, under the guidance of the OCO Child Talks team, recorded their story from their own homes all over Ireland.

Roderic O’ Gorman T.D and Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth said “I wish to congratulate all the participants who I know went to a huge effort to create the programme. World Children’s Day is an opportunity for us to advocate, celebrate and promote children’s rights it is therefore truly inspiring to see how these children and young people are so capable of advocating for themselves, their families and their communities.”

The Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon said “The format for Child Talks 2020 may have changed quite dramatically but the stories and experiences are more powerful than ever. Here at the Ombudsman’s Office we were absolutely committed to ensuring we could give children and young people a voice in this year of upheaval. Our commitment was met each step of the way with the enthusiasm and passion of the participants. Child Talks 2020 is testament to both the resilience and enterprising nature of young people during the Covid- 19 pandemic. I want to thank them all for stepping up and sharing their stories.”

Child Talks 2020 can be watched back on www.oco.ie.