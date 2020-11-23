Man arrested after gardaí seize large haul of cocaine in Longford town

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will decide if charges can be brought against a man who was allegedly found with almost €4,000 worth of cocaine in Longford town at the weekend.

Officers from the local Divisional Drugs Unit arrested a man in his 30s after being allegedly found acting suspiciously in Longford on Saturday night at around 7:30pm.

He was stopped and searched and found with a large cache of cocaine before being brought to Longford Garda Station for questioning.

The man, who the Leader understands, is not from the vicinity, was later released without charge.

The drugs seized have been sent for analysis as gardaí press ahead with their enquiries.

A file will now be sent to the DPP to determine what route the investigation can now take and, more importantly, if any charges can be brought.

For more, see this week's Longford Leader.