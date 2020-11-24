#KeepLongfordInBusiness
Five@5: Longford businesses continuing to operate during lockdown
We are supporting businesses across Longford with a new Five@5 list every day
We are supporting businesses across Longford with a new Five@5 list every day #KeepLongfordInBusiness
Never has it been as important to support local Longford retailers and businesses than in the lead up to Christmas.
As part of our #KeepLongfordInBusiness Shop Local Longford campaign, each week day at 5pm, the Longford Leader will publish our Five@5 of the Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown on our website and across our social media platforms.
WATCH | Best selling author John Connell urges Longford people to shop local this Christmas
When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.
So if you are out and about in Longford or thinking of making a purchase or availing of a service we ask that you #KeepLongfordInBusiness #ShopLongford and shop local.
Today's Five@5 are;
1. Michael Sheeran, Drumlish, Co Longford
Fitted Kitchens, Sliding Wardrobes, Timber Floors and Ceilings.
Spraying - bring new life to your units.
Mobile 087 2340802
email: michaelsheeranfittedkitchens@gmail.com
2. Collum & Gregg Ltd, Creenagh, Newtownforbes, Co Longford
Cavity Walls and Attic Insulation
Aluminium/uPVC Facia Soffit & Gutters
Tel 086 2610564 or 086 8332456
Web. www.collumandgregg.ie
3. CMS Solicitor, Main Street, Granard, Co Longford
We are an established legal practice diverse and progressive catering, both private and business clients. We provide practical, quality legal advice based on our experience, professionalism, and expertise.
We aim to deliver our service for an effective outcome, emphasising bespoke customer service at a high-level, cost-effective, and trust.
Tel : (043) 668 7778
Email : cliadhna@cmssolicitors.ie
For more information visit us on: www.cmssolicitor.com
4. Ganlys Longford, Townspark, Longford town, Co Longford. N39 E009
Offering expert advice and a wide range of products from our Trade Centre and Retail store.
Phone: (043) 3339900
Email: info@ganlys.ie
Visit our website: www.ganlys.ie
5. Macaris Deli Burger, 25 Ballymahon Street, Longford, N39DN82
Tel 043 33 41664
Order online; 20% off your first order
Website: www.macaris-deliburger.ie
If you wish to be included in our Five@5 #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, you can email audrey.moorhead@longfordleader.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on