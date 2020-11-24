Five@5: Longford businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Never has it been as important to support local Longford retailers and businesses than in the lead up to Christmas.

As part of our #KeepLongfordInBusiness Shop Local Longford campaign, each week day at 5pm, the Longford Leader will publish our Five@5 of the Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown on our website and across our social media platforms.

When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.

So if you are out and about in Longford or thinking of making a purchase or availing of a service we ask that you #KeepLongfordInBusiness #ShopLongford and shop local.

Today's Five@5 are;

1. Michael Sheeran, Drumlish, Co Longford

Fitted Kitchens, Sliding Wardrobes, Timber Floors and Ceilings.

Spraying - bring new life to your units.

Mobile 087 2340802

email: michaelsheeranfittedkitchens@gmail.com







2. Collum & Gregg Ltd, Creenagh, Newtownforbes, Co Longford



Cavity Walls and Attic Insulation

Aluminium/uPVC Facia Soffit & Gutters

Tel 086 2610564 or 086 8332456

Web. www.collumandgregg.ie





3. CMS Solicitor, Main Street, Granard, Co Longford



We are an established legal practice diverse and progressive catering, both private and business clients. We provide practical, quality legal advice based on our experience, professionalism, and expertise.

We aim to deliver our service for an effective outcome, emphasising bespoke customer service at a high-level, cost-effective, and trust.

Tel : (043) 668 7778

Email : cliadhna@cmssolicitors.ie

For more information visit us on: www.cmssolicitor.com





4. Ganlys Longford, Townspark, Longford town, Co Longford. N39 E009



Offering expert advice and a wide range of products from our Trade Centre and Retail store.

Phone: (043) 3339900

Email: info@ganlys.ie

Visit our website: www.ganlys.ie





5. Macaris Deli Burger, 25 Ballymahon Street, Longford, N39DN82



Tel 043 33 41664

Order online; 20% off your first order

Website: www.macaris-deliburger.ie

If you wish to be included in our Five@5 #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, you can email audrey.moorhead@longfordleader.ie