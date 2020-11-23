Five@5: Longford businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Never has it been as important to support local Longford retailers and businesses than in the lead up to Christmas.

As part of our #KeepLongfordInBusiness Shop Local Longford campaign, each week day at 5pm, the Longford Leader will publish our Five@5 of the Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown on our website and across our social media platforms.

WATCH | Best selling author John Connell urges Longford people to shop local this Christmas

When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.

So if you are out and about in Longford or thinking of making a purchase or availing of a service we ask that you #KeepLongfordInBusiness #ShopLongford and shop local.

Today's Five@5 are;

1. David Blessington Concrete Works Ltd, Tubber, Granard



We specialise all aspects of site development

Tel 043 66 87797

Email: admin@concreteworks.ie

Tel: 087-9694464

For more information visit us on: www.concreteworks.ie

2. Brady's Butchers, Granard

Award winning Traditional Sausages perfect for your Christmas time Breakfast

Place your Christmas orders now

Tel: 087 634 2101

Email: seanbrady.brady@gmail.com



3. Granard Credit Union, Barrack Street, Granard, Co Longford



Tel: 043 66 86711

E-mail: info@granardcu.ie

Services we offer - Savings - Loans - Insurance - Memberships

For our new opening hours visit us on: www.granardcu.ie



4. Corrigan Fuel Services, Legga Moyne, Co Longford



For prompt delivery or Home Heating Oil, Motor Fuels & Agri Diesel.

Fuel delivery to Longford, Leitrim & Cavan

LoCall: 049 4335333

info@corriganfuels.ie

Visit us on: www.corrigan.emo.ie



5. Parker Carpets, Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



Large range of Carpets, Vinyls and Laminate Flooring,

Mattresses, Beds and Furniture.

Tel 043 66 71176

Family owned & Run for over 20 Years, we at Parker Carpets will go the extra mile to find the right product for you and your budget. Stocking a large range of carpets, vinyls & wood floors. Come browse in our Furniture showroom for Beds, Sofas, Dining sets and more!

Visit us on: Facebook: @parkercarpets

If you wish to be included in our Five@5 #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, you can email audrey.moorhead@longfordleader.ie