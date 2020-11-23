#KeepLongfordInBusiness
Five@5: Longford businesses continuing to operate during lockdown
We are supporting businesses across Longford with a new Five@5 list every day
Never has it been as important to support local Longford retailers and businesses than in the lead up to Christmas.
As part of our #KeepLongfordInBusiness Shop Local Longford campaign, each week day at 5pm, the Longford Leader will publish our Five@5 of the Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown on our website and across our social media platforms.
When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.
So if you are out and about in Longford or thinking of making a purchase or availing of a service we ask that you #KeepLongfordInBusiness #ShopLongford and shop local.
Today's Five@5 are;
1. David Blessington Concrete Works Ltd, Tubber, Granard
We specialise all aspects of site development
Tel 043 66 87797
Email: admin@concreteworks.ie
Tel: 087-9694464
For more information visit us on: www.concreteworks.ie
2. Brady's Butchers, Granard
Award winning Traditional Sausages perfect for your Christmas time Breakfast
Place your Christmas orders now
Tel: 087 634 2101
Email: seanbrady.brady@gmail.com
3. Granard Credit Union, Barrack Street, Granard, Co Longford
Tel: 043 66 86711
E-mail: info@granardcu.ie
Services we offer - Savings - Loans - Insurance - Memberships
For our new opening hours visit us on: www.granardcu.ie
4. Corrigan Fuel Services, Legga Moyne, Co Longford
For prompt delivery or Home Heating Oil, Motor Fuels & Agri Diesel.
Fuel delivery to Longford, Leitrim & Cavan
LoCall: 049 4335333
info@corriganfuels.ie
Visit us on: www.corrigan.emo.ie
5. Parker Carpets, Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford
Large range of Carpets, Vinyls and Laminate Flooring,
Mattresses, Beds and Furniture.
Tel 043 66 71176
Family owned & Run for over 20 Years, we at Parker Carpets will go the extra mile to find the right product for you and your budget. Stocking a large range of carpets, vinyls & wood floors. Come browse in our Furniture showroom for Beds, Sofas, Dining sets and more!
Visit us on: Facebook: @parkercarpets
If you wish to be included in our Five@5 #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, you can email audrey.moorhead@longfordleader.ie
