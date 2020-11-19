Longford's Eric Ehigie to host Child Talks 2020

Eric Ehigie, (18), from Longford (pictured) will take to the virtual stage, this Friday, November 20 to co-host Child Talks 2020.

Child Talks, which is organised by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office (OCO) to mark World Children’s Day, is a Ted Talks style event that aims to elevate the voices of children and young people and provide a unique platform for them to share their stories and vision.

Eric is a former Child Talks speaker himself, wowing the audience in 2019 with his energy and enthusiasm, and will co-host the event with Katie McKenna from Kilkenny.

The theme of Child Talks 2020 is a ‘A Day in My Life’ and last summer children and young people up to 18-years, were invited to submit their applications about a day that may have changed how they saw the world, how they found their voice or became empowered to be the difference.

This year due to Covid-19 restrictions Child Talks can not take place as a live event. Instead each of the speakers and the hosts under the guidance of the OCO Child Talks team, recorded their story from their own homes all over Ireland. Those recordings and videos will be brought together by the hosts Eric and Katie for a special hour-long programme to be broadcast at 11 am on Friday, November 20 on the OCO website www.oco.ie

Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon said “Child Talks is a very important day in our calendar as we see it as a unique opportunity for young people to take the stage.

“We are looking forward to marking this World Children’s Day with an extra special broadcast that is testament to the resilience and enterprising nature of all the participants. I hope people can tune in or take the time to watch it back as I think it will give them real pride in Ireland’s young people, safe in the knowledge that the future is bright in their hands.”

To watch Child Talks 2020, log on to www.oco.ie at 11am on November 20.