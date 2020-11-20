Unrest at absence of 'dangerous' road from salting programme

Concerns have been expressed at the omission of a “dangerous” north Longford road from the county council's winter salting list.

Fine Gael Cllr Garry Murtagh noted his unease at the absence of a roadway that links Aughnacliffe to Killoe despite the local authority's decision to extend its winter services maintenance programme by 18km.

Cllr Murtagh said he was both “disillsioned” and “concerned” at the move which, he said, had been an “historical” sore point for many of his north Longford elected predecessors.

Party colleague, Cllr Colin Dalton agreed, adding the hilly nature of the road especially in inclement weather made it especically hazardous for road users,.

Director of Services John Brannigan was keen to stress, however, that the Granard Municipal Area enjoyed the highest percentage of roads to be salted in any given calendar year and said any further additions to the council's road winter programme was logistically impossible.

“The more salting of the county roads you do in the winter time the less roads will be maintained in the summer time,” he said.