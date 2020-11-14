Four new cases of Covid-19 reported in Longford

There are four new confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Longford this Saturday evening.

It is the 33rd day in-a-row that new cases has been reported in Longford.

One has to go back to the NPHET daily briefing of October 11 for the last time there were no cases reported in Longford.

Longford's 14-day incidence rate is 122.3 per 100,000 population and there has been 50 new Covid-19 cases over the same period.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began now stands at 615 (611 as at midnight Thursday, November 12 ; doesn't include the 4 new cases - pending verification - announced this evening).

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of six additional deaths related to the virus across the state. Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in November.

As of midnight Friday, the HPSC has been notified of 456 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

210 are men / 246 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

151 in Dublin, 38 in Limerick, 27 in Cork, 27 in Donegal, 27 in Galway and the remaining 186 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 254 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. There have been 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Analysis of today’s data shows the 5-day moving average of case numbers has increased from 354 to 392. We have seen higher numbers in recent days than we expected based on the encouraging trends of the last three weeks. We are concerned that this progress is at risk. We have to remember that the virus is still very active in the community and we cannot let our guard slip. NPHET will continue to monitor the situation closely over the coming days.

“We all need to focus on what we can do to stop the spread of this disease; wash our hands regularly, wear a face covering, keep our distance from others, avoid crowds, limit our social network, know the symptoms, self-isolate and contact a GP if we have them. Stay at home and restrict our movements if you are a close contact of a confirmed case."