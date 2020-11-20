Granard 4x4 specialists celebrate 35 years in business with ‘All-Star’ accreditation

Kanes Newline Motors, Granard has been awarded an All-Star accreditation and named Leinster 4X4 dealer of the year 2021.



Kanes Newline Motors is a family run business that was started back in 1986.



The business has gone from strength to strength to become one of Ireland’s leading 4x4 specialists with over 50 new and used vehicles in stock.



David Kane, owner of Kanes Newline Motors said, they were honoured and overwhelmed to receive the Business Foundation All-Star Leinster 4×4 Dealer of the Year accreditation.



He added, “It is even better that this accreditation coincides with our 35th year in business."



Mr Kane thanked the 'dedicated workforce' and all their customers throughout the years, as without them, this would not have been possible.



He concluded, “We really enjoyed the whole process and look forward to continuing to grow as an All-Star business.”



Kanes Newline Motors boasts comprehensive workshop facilities and they have their own parts department that stocks a large variety of accessories and parts for all makes and models.



The accreditation is overseen by the All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School at the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.



Dr Hynes said the accreditation, which is now held by over 350 firms, is needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards, but have nothing to measure them by.



She explained, “We evaluate a company’s background, performance and trustworthiness, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors.



“We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience. The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics.”



Kane Newline Motors was recognised for meeting the highest standards of performance, trust and customer centricity.