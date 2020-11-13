Five@5: Longford businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Never has it been as important to support local Longford retailers and businesses than over the next six weeks and in the lead up to Christmas.

As part of our #KeepLongfordInBusiness Shop Local Longford campaign, each week day at 5pm, the Longford Leader will publish our Five@5 of the Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown on our website and across our social media platforms.

When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.

So if you are out and about in Longford or thinking of making a purchase or availing of a service we ask that you #KeepLongfordInBusiness #ShopLongford and shop local.

Today's Five@5 are;

1. St Mel's Brewing, Unit 4 Longford Community Enterprise Centre, Ballinalee Rd, Longford



We like to say we have something for everybody. Explore our range, get beer delivered and see what we have for you.

Tel: 043 334 8335

Email: info@stmelsbrewing.com

For full range of our products and gift ideas, call and see us at our

Off Licence and Shop at our Brewery or visit us online: www.stmelsbrewing.com

2. Completeclean, The Rocks, Stonepark, Longford



Carpet, Upholstery and Leather Cleaning

085 8082707

Facebook: Completeclean.Longford

We specialise in the cleaning and maintenance of carpet, upholstery, leather and area rugs, covering Longford, Leitrim and Roscommon.



3. Eamon Drake Auctioneering, Carrickduff, Granard, Co Longford



We specialise in Residential Sales & Lettings, Land Sales & Lettings & Property Valuations.

For a professional & confidential service, whether you are Buying or Selling contact us for advice.

Phone: 043 66 86891

Mobile: 086 8229365

Mobile: 086 8880804

E-mail: info@drakeauctioneering.com

For more information, visit us on: www.drakeauctioneering.com



4. Chazey Properties Ltd, Clonfower, Lanesboro, Co Longford



Professional Property Services

Sales, Lettings, Commercial Letting, and Block Management Services in Longford, Leitrim and Roscommon

Phone: 043-3327951 / Mobile: 086-8212732

Email: info@chazeyproperties.ie

For more information visit us on: www.chazeyproperties.ie



5. Seanie's Chimney Cleaning Services



Professional Chimney Cleaning Services. Using the new rotary chimney cleaning system. Clean and efficient. You won't be disappointed.

Tel: 0861687630

Facebook: Seanie's Chimney Cleaning Services

If you wish to be included in our Five@5 #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, you can email audrey.moorhead@longfordleader.ie