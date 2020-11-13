Longford manufacturer in running to land top business award

Longford based entrepreneurs Frank & Dolores Kiernan of Kiernan Structural Steel Ltd, will be hoping to scoop this year’s Industry accolade at the 2020 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards this week.

The husband and wife team, who are the architects behind one Ireland’s leading steel manufacturing companies are vying for honours across three categories - Emerging, Industry and International sections.

“The judges have selected an exceptional group of businesspeople from a very impressive pool of nominees,” said Roger Wallace, Partner Lead for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year programme.

“This year we’ve seen lots of newer, cutting-edge tech and life sciences businesses nominated, as well as more established and traditional players.

“This year’s finalists are a diverse group, representing a huge range of industries, all of whom share an insatiable hunger for growth and incredible resilience to challenges.”

Mr Wallace continued by alluding to how the likes of Kiernan Structural Steel and those of a similar ilk will be key drivers in mapping Ireland's economic recovery in the face of Covid-19.

Another Longford businesswoman and former Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year of 2006, Ann Heraty, underlined those sentiments.

“ This year’s finalists are at the start of what will be such an exciting journey, not just this year but as they become part of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year community,” said the CEO of CPL Resources Plc.