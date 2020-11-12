Five@5: Longford businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Never has it been as important to support local Longford retailers and businesses than over the next six weeks and in the lead up to Christmas.

As part of our #KeepLongfordInBusiness Shop Local Longford campaign, each week day at 5pm, the Longford Leader will publish our Five@5 of the Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown on our website and across our social media platforms.

When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.

So if you are out and about in Longford or thinking of making a purchase or availing of a service we ask that you #KeepLongfordInBusiness #ShopLongford and shop local.

Today's Five@5 are;

1. Frank Greene Property Sales, Porter House, Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



PSRA No 002791

Telephone: 043 6672663

Mobile: 087 6824593

Email: frank@frankgreene.ie

Website: www.frankgreene.ie

We have all kinds of properties on our books, which include Residential, Commercial and Agricultural. We carry out Probate, HSE, Insurance and all other property valuations. We also lease Residential, Commercial and Agricultural properties.





2. Longford Animal Health Centre, Cooleeney, Shroid, Longford. N39 D282



Phone: 043 3346716

Email: lahc@iol.ie

Website: www.lahc.ie

Providing 24/7 emergency service to all animals, large and small.

We have a large range of supplies for large animals (bovine & equine), while also looking after your pets dietary needs & accessories.



3. Dessie Gray, Chimney Cleaning Service, Ballymahon, Co Longford





We clean all types of stoves, chimneys, solid fuel cookers, open fires, back boilers etc

Affordable prices. QBE

Tel: 087 920 6860

Email: dessiegray621@gmail.com

Facebook: Dessie Gray Chimney Cleaning



4. Computer Technology Service, Townspark Industrial Estate, Longford, Co Longford.



Tel: 043 3354032

Operations: Colman Reilly

creilly@cts-longford.ie

Operations: Derrick Duke

dduke@cts-longford.ie

Technical Support: support@cts-longford.ie

For more information visit us on: www.cts-longford.ie

CTS specialise in complete IT and Telecom solutions to the Small & Medium sized businesses.



5. Richmount Cordial Company, Richmount, Carrickboy, Co Longford



Producers of Elderflower cordial, Sparkling elderflower and Elderberry cordial.

Tel: David 087 8316688 Martina 087 6464757

or by email: martina@richmountcordials.ie

For more information visit: www.richmountcordials.ie





If you wish to be included in our Five@5 #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, you can email audrey.moorhead@longfordleader.ie