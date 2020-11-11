Five@5: Longford businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Never has it been as important to support local Longford retailers and businesses than over the next six weeks and in the lead up to Christmas.

As part of our #KeepLongfordInBusiness Shop Local Longford campaign, each week day at 5pm, the Longford Leader will publish our Five@5 of the Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown on our website and across our social media platforms.

WATCH | Best selling author John Connell urges Longford people to shop local this Christmas

When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.

So if you are out and about in Longford or thinking of making a purchase or availing of a service we ask that you #KeepLongfordInBusiness #ShopLongford and shop local.

Today's Five@5 are;

1. Slimming World with Tona Daly



Running virtual groups throughout lockdown. Contact Tona on 087 3400600 for more information

Facebook: @slimmingworldtona

Visit us on: www.slimmingworld.ie

2. Autoparc, Dublin Road, Cavan



WE ARE OPEN

COVID-19 Customer Update

Parts, Service and Sales

Visit: www.autoparc.ie for more information

Facebook: Autoparc Cavan



3. Norton Motors, Ballinalee



MERCEDES SPECIALISTS

• Breaking most models. • Repairs and servicing to all makes and models.

• NCT preparation, • Choice of Mercedes cars for sale at all times.

• Petrol or diesel with NCT

Contact (087) 6851825

Facebook: Norton Motors





4. Joseph McEnroe Joinery & Wood Products, Townspark Industrial Estate, Longford

Manufacturers of Custom made Stairs, Windows and Doors.

Phone Joe on 086 9490003

Email: josephpmcenroe@gmail.com



5. Maxi Zoo, Unit 6 Block F, N4 Axis Centre, Longford Town, Co Longford. N39 WP74



Tel: 043 334 96 93

There’s nothing nicer than knowing there’s someone by your side

We want you to know that we are here for you and your furry friends.

As we provide an essential service, our stores will continue to be open daily.

Check out www.maxizoo.ie for information on our location and opening hours.

If you wish to be included in our Five@5 #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, you can email audrey.moorhead@longfordleader.ie