Irish Rail says 'temporary cancellation' of early Longford to Dublin service to continue

Longford commuters look set to be face a prolonged period of disturbance in travelling to and from Dublin after Irish Rail chiefs revealed the temporary cancellation of an early morning and evening service is set to continue until possibly the lifting of Level 5 restrictions next month.

In a statement to the Leader, the semi-State firm said the decision was one which had been taken due to operational reasons.

"Iarnród Éireann regrets to advise customers that the temporary cancellation of the 05.38hrs Longford to Pearse and 18.15hrs Connolly to Longford has been extended, with a reinstatement date of 1st December at the latest."

"While the company had planned to restore the service from Monday coming 16th November, upon completion of the City Centre Resignalling Project, and the project is set for completion on schedule, it has encountered separate short-term operational issues concerning staff availability, which necessitate the continued service alteration."

The company said it was very much aware of the inconvenience such a move would have on passengers but said contingency measures had been introduced to help aid those worst affected.

"We apologise to customers affected by this alteration, and note that alternative services are operating at 06.15hrs and 06.49hrs from Longford in the morning, and at 17.10hrs, 17.17hrs and 19.15hrs from Dublin Connolly in the evening," added the statement.

"A service will continue to operate from Maynooth to Dublin Pearse at 06.55hrs in the path of the 05.38hrs service from Longford.

"We look forward to reinstating the services from 1st December, or sooner if at all possible.

Customers, Irish Rail advised, should note that during level 5, only those travelling for essential work and education purposes should use public transport with face coverings remaining mandatory.