Judge sentences teen (14) from Longford 'criminal family' to nine months detention for 20 shoplifting offences

A 14-year-old schoolgirl charged with 20 alleged shoplifting offences in Longford town was left in floods of tears yesterday after her mother walked out of a courtroom as Judge Seamus Hughes sentenced her to nine months in detention.

The teenager, who cannot be identified due to her age, sat visibly distressed in the body of the court yesterday as Judge Hughes handed down the sentence at Longford District Court yesterday (Tuesday).

The 14-year-old appeared alongside her younger sister who was also before the court on foot of the submission of a probation report in relation to similar type shoplifting incidents.

Judge Hughes questioned the girls mother as to why a series of appointment with probation service officials had been missed and ordered the younger of the two teenagers to attend school between now and next January when a fresh update was directed to be handed into the court.

"The day of fun and games is over," he said, warning her the only reason she was not being sent to detention was because she was under the age of 14.

Judge Hughes said it was a reality which was unavoidable for her older sibling after 20 charge sheets detailing a string of alleged shoplifting offences were handed into the court.

They included clothes, disposable plates, groceries, detergent, shoes and a gift set among a number of other items.

Asked by Judge Hughes whether she had been cajoled into stealing the goods at the behest of her parents, the young girl replied: "They were all for myself."

Not satisfied with that response, Judge Hughes asked: "What then would you want a diamante clock and detergents for?"

Asked if the items had been stolen by the teenager to bring home, she replied: "Some, yeah."

Judge Hughes continued to press the young girl and asked why she hadn't been forthcoming with the truth from the outset.

"Why did you tell me a lie?" Judge Hughes asked.

"Are you trying to protect your mother or father?"

The teenager replied: "No one," as her mother accepted the blame for not cooperating with the probation services.

"Your Honour, if I have to go to jail for 12 months myself, I will go," said the child's mother as she pleaded with Judge Hughes to give her daughter a "chance" and a one month adjournment in a bid to steer clear of any further trouble.

Judge Hughes was not for turning however, and said the young girl would be better served by spending a term in detention than at home with her parents who, he said, had shown "absolutely no leadership or direction" to their daughter.

"You should have been at home keeping and eye on her," Judge Hughes told the mother, who snapped back: "How is that giving a child a chance? It's making it worse.

"My three (other) children went to prison but didn't come out any better."

Judge Hughes sentenced the young girl to nine months in detention and fixed recognisances in the event of an appeal.

In fixing the terms of that appeal, Judge Hughes said the mother could not be deemed a "suitable surety" in light of her comments in court.

The young girl sat back down in the public gallery, wiping away tears from her face as her mother hastily left the courtroom seconds later.