Online conference on ‘County Longford and the War of Independence’ this Saturday

As part of the Decade of Centenaries Programme for November, Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services will host a conference on ‘County Longford and the War of Independence’ on Saturday next, November 14, beginning at 11am.



The event will take place on Microsoft Teams. Log in details can be obtained by emailing decadeofcentenaries@ longfordcoco.ie or by calling 043 33 41124.



The panel will consist of the following; Dr Marie Coleman (Queen’s University Belfast), Dr Mel Farrell (Royal Irish Academy), Dr Paul Hughes (independent scholar) and Professor Eunan O’Halpin (Trinity College Dublin), all distinguished historians of this period.



Dr Coleman has written extensively on Longford in these years and will begin the event by speaking on the military campaign in 1920-21.



She will be followed by Ardagh native, Dr Farrell, who will consider politics in Longford in 1920, a subject that has been overshadowed somewhat.

In the second session, beginning at 3 pm, Dr Hughes will examine the involvement of the great Westmeath nationalist Laurence Ginnell in Longford affairs, 1906-23.



The conference concludes with Professor O’Halpin, who will look at the Dead of the Irish Revolution project that he has worked on, with emphasis on the Longford dead.



This promises to be a very memorable and stimulating event and there will be opportunities for those joining-in to ask questions at the end of each talk.