Five@5: The Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

Never has it been as important to support local Longford retailers and businesses than over the next six weeks and in the lead up to Christmas.

As part of our #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, each week day at 5pm, the Longford Leader will publish our Five@5 of the Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown on our website and across our social media platforms.

When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.

So if you are out and about in Longford or thinking of making a purchase or availing of a service we ask that you #KeepLongfordInBusiness and shop local.

Today's Five@5 are;

1. The Richmond Inn, Clondra, Co Longford



Tel: 043 33 26126

Email: therichmondinn@gmail.com

Visit our website on: www.richmondinnireland.com

Facebook: Richmond Inn

'Takeaway Menu Available'.



2. Rapid Print, Sealtec House, Athlone Road, Longford



Tel: 043 33 41168

Email: info@rapidprint.ie

Visit our website on: www.rapidprint.ie

We are operating by appointment only at present. Please call or email us and we will discuss your requirements.

'Where all your printing solutions can be found in one location. We are a family run business where your business is our business'.



3. Sealtec House, Athlone Road, Longford



Telephone: 043 3346411

Fax: 043 3345966

Email: info@sealtec.ie

Website: www.sealtec.ie

Facebook: sealtec.tools

As an essential service provider under the latest government guidelines, we are open for business, however if you prefer you can order off our website, or call ahead and we will have your order ready to collect.

Engineering supplies, company with more than 30 years experience dealing with multi-national companies, local businesses, sole traders and DIY enthusiasts.



4. KBG Accountants Cavan & Longford



Cavan 049 4361444

Longford 043 33 354028

www.kbg.ie

With over 30 years experience. KBG provides practical, commercial and cost effective advice. We take the time to get to know your needs and tailor solutions to achieve your goals.



5. O'Hanlon totalhealth Pharmacy, Lower Main Street, Ballymahon, Co Longford



090-6438677

Email: ohanlon@totalhealth.ie

Website: totalhealth.ie

Facebook: O'Hanlon Pharmacy

Opening Hours: Mon - Sat: 9.00 am - 6.30 pm

Sun: Closed

O'Hanlon and Ballymahon totalhealth Pharmacy are locally owned and managed. We believe in providing excellent customer care and value for money.

