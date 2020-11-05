Five@5: The Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

If you wish to be included in our Five@5 #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, you can email audrey.moorhead@longfordleader.ie

Never has it been as important to support local Longford retailers and businesses than over the next six weeks and in the lead up to Christmas.

As part of our #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, each week day at 5pm, the Longford Leader will publish our Five@5 of the Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown on our website and across our social media platforms.

When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.

So if you are out and about in Longford or thinking of making a purchase or availing of a service we ask that you #KeepLongfordInBusiness and shop local.

Today's Five@5 are;

1. Teagasc



As an independent and confidential advisory service, we can provide members with farm management advice, farm partnership services and much more.

For more information visit: www.teagasc.ie



2. Johnston All Care Pharmacy, New Street, Longford



Tel 043 33 47580

Open for business and preparing for Christmas

Website: www.allcarepharmacy.ie

Email: johnstonslongford@allcarepharmacy.ie

3. Johnston All Care Pharmacy, Lanesboro, Co Longford



Tel 043 33 30775

Open for business and preparing for Christmas

Website: www.allcarepharmacy.ie

Email: johnstonslongford@allcarepharmacy.ie

4. Quinn's Supply Stores, Granard



Tel: 043 668 6009

Visit our Facebook for special offers, opening hours etc Facebook: @toplinequinnsgranard

We are a fifth-generation family-run business and have built up over 140 years of knowledge and expertise in a wide range of products and services.

5. Reilly Brothers Kitchens Ltd, Athlone Road, Longford







Kitchen and Wardrobe Showrooms.

Tel 043 33 46332

Website: www.reillybrotherskitchens.com

Email: sales@reillybrothers.ie

If you wish to be included in our Five@5 #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, you can email audrey.moorhead@longfordleader.ie