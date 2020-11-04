Five@5: The Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

If you wish to be included in our Five@5 #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, you can email audrey.moorhead@longfordleader.ie

Never has it been as important to support local Longford retailers and businesses than over the next six weeks and in the lead up to Christmas.

As part of our #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, each week day at 5pm, the Longford Leader will publish our Five@5 of the Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown on our website and across our social media platforms.

When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.

So if you are out and about in Longford or thinking of making a purchase or availing of a service we ask that you #KeepLongfordInBusiness and shop local.

Today's Five@5 are;

1. Willows Traders, Townspark Industrial Estate, Across from SuperValu Longford, Longford N39 N281



Willow Traders Charity Shop is closed to the public due to the current restrictions, but we are operating a click and collect service.

All our stock is posted up everyday onto our Facebook page @WillowTraders and customers can then send us a message or text 085 2521701

to reserve an item. If customers are looking for certain items that they don’t see on our Facebook page they can also message us and we will check our stock to see if we have it in our store.

We are now starting to get our Christmas stock out and are delighted that we can offer our customers a click and collect service.

2. McKeon Tyres Limited, 3A Templemichael Business Park, Ballinalee Road, Longford. N39 X0H3



Tel: 043 33 36678

Email: info@mckeontyres.ie

Longford's Leading Independent Tyre Company

Pick-up/Drop back service available

For more information, visit us on www.mckeontyres.ie



3. McGlynn Commercial Repairs, Townspark Industrial Estate, Longford, Co. Longford



Service and Repair of all heavy and light Vehicles, Commercials, Jeeps, Vans, Buses and Cars

24 Hour Road Side Assistance.

Phone 043 33 50400 Mobile 087 6872338

Email: mcglynncommercials@ eircom.net

Website: www.longfordcommercialrepairs.ie

4. Johnstons Allcare Pharmacy, Leader House, Teffia Park, Leader Park, Glack, Longford



Phone: (043) 334 5752

Open for business and preparing for Christmas

Website: www.allcarepharmacy.ie

Email: johnstonslongford@allcarepharmacy.ie

5. Catherine Sheridan Opticians, No 7 Shopping Centre Carpark, Longford





Tel: 043 33 40933

Opening Hours: Tuesday - Friday: 9 am - 5.30 pm; Saturday: 9 am - 3 pm

Email: catherine.sheridan@yahoo.ie

