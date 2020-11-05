Two children from ‘criminal family’ appear in Longford court charged with breaching bail conditions

Following the conviction of their mother at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court, two children, aged 17 and 13 appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with breaches of bail conditions.

The two children, who cannot be named because of their age, were arrested that morning by Sgt Darren Conlon and brought before Longford District Court.

In relation to the 17-year-old male before the court, Sgt Conlon listed a number of breaches of bail conditions in the last couple of weeks, as well as other incidents which have occurred.

“Last Sunday, October 25, 2020, Longford garda station, just after 7am, received a call from a woman who observed a car stuck in the mud,” said Sgt Conlon.

“The driver had fallen asleep. We dispatched a patrol car. Shortly after gardaí arrived back with (the accused), covered in mud. He fled when they arrived and was under the influence of an intoxicant. There was no charge, but it happened.

“Earlier on from that, at 00:25, gardaí called for a curfew check and he wasn’t there. My belief is that he spent the full night out of the house.

“On October 14, 2020, he was searched by Garda Hanley at 22:30 outside of curfew hours and he was outside the house.

“On September 27, 2020, Garda Shiel was on duty and responded to a dangerous driving call. Gardaí believe he was a passenger in that car.

“On March 18, 2020, he was a suspected offender in an assault causing harm. A file has been sent to the DPP and Martin has come to our attention as being involved in that incident.”

The young accused, who has taken four previous warrants and who was charged with being in possession of an imitation firearm, insisted that he “shouldn’t have been put on a curfew” in the first place.

“You let me out and released me. I shouldn’t have been put on a curfew. I haven't picked up any other charges. That was my friend driving that car. The only problem with me is the curfew,” he told Judge Hughes.

“It’s going to be simple. You’re going to prison today,” said Judge Hughes, sentencing him to six months in Oberstown Children’s Detention Centre.

“I have sized you up. You’re out of control,” Judge Hughes added.

“I haven’t been in any trouble. I moved on with my life. I was a passenger in that car and I was drunk, so I ran, but when I saw who it was, I went back. I wasn’t out of my curfew. I have a very good probation report. I did everything the probation officer asked me to do,” the accused protested.

Reading from the probation report before him, Judge Hughes noted that the accused was “at a huge risk of reoffending” and set independent surety of €750 to be approved.

“If I approve that, there will be other substantial bail conditions, which will be up to the sergeant,” he concluded, before moving on to the next case, which was the accused’s 13-year-old sister.

Sgt Conlon explained that he arrested the young girl that same morning for breaches of bail conditions.

“Bail was set on August 26 with conditions of a curfew of 8pm to 8am and to stay out of a number of premises in Longford town,” he explained.

“On October 8, 2020, she entered Dunnes Stores at 11.27am and stole €98.99 worth of household items.

“On October 19, 2020, she entered Dealz with her younger brother and stole items of clothing worth €42.

“She’s before the court on 20 theft offences, which she has pleaded guilty to.”

The court heard that the accused turned 13 just last month and is too young to be sentenced like her brother.

“She can’t be put into Oberstown until she’s 14. So she has to stay at home with a criminal family,” Judge Hughes remarked.

“When I arrived this morning, I was so concerned by what I saw that I enacted Section 12 of the Child Care Act,” Sgt Conlon replied.

Section 12 allows gardaí to remove a child to the custody of the health board if there is reason to believe there is serious risk to the health or welfare of the child and where it would not be sufficient for the protection of the child from such immediate and serious risk to await the making of an application for an emergency care order by a health board.

“So Tusla are there now and, when she leaves here, she’s going into care,” said Sgt Conlon who said he had serious concerns when he entered the house that morning.

“Some of the children shouted threats and abuse at me. A toy taser was lit up. Another kid came at me with a bar to hit me.

“The mother is as incapable of providing care as the father,” he said, adding that, while it took some time for gardaí to get the children’s mother up, he “didn’t see the level of pain that was displayed here in court this morning”.

Turning to the young girl, Judge Hughes said, “my hands are tied”.

“If you continue on this path, I will give you a heavy sentence the first chance I get,” he said.

The young accused insisted that she “didn’t do those thefts” she was charged with.

“Can you remember the premises you’re to stay out of?” Judge Hughes asked.

“No,” the girl replied,

“There are 13 of them. Can you name four?” Judge Hughes pressed.

“I can’t remember any of them,” she insisted.

“What streets are you not supposed to be seen on?” asked Judge Hughes.

“I don’t know,” the young girl replied.

Prosecuting Sergeant Paddy McGirl, suggested a two-wek adjournment for the minor, to allow gardaí to monitor her bail.

Agreeing with the sergeant, Judge Hughes adjourned the case to November 10, 2020.