‘You have raised your children into a life of criminality’, judge tells Longford mother

A woman, who appeared in Longford District Court last week, has narrowly escaped prison time after bail money was lodged on her behalf at the last minute last Tuesday afternoon.

Two of the woman’s 16 children also appeared at last week’s sitting, with one sentenced to six months at Oberstown Children’s Detention Centre, and the second given a two-week adjournment so gardaí can monitor her bail conditions.

Giving his evidence in court last week, Sgt Darren Conlon explained that he had arrived at the family’s home before court that morning to execute three warrants.

He explained that the mother was charged with section 13, failure to appear, and a theft, which occurredin April of this year. She was also facing the existing charge of theft of six bottles of perfume from a Longford town pharmacy.

The accused explained that she had gotten her womb removed in hospital two weeks earlier and that she had “the pain”, before starting to cry.

“Keep your composure, please,” said Judge Hughes.

Solicitor for the defence, John Quinn, explained that his client was in a lot of pain following her operation.

“Then why isn’t she back in hospital?” Judge Hughes asked.

“I left three days after the operation. That was two weeks ago. I haven’t seen a doctor since. The pain isn’t in my tummy, it’s in my private parts,” the accused explained.

“You seem to be beyond the level of recuperation. Are you not taking painkillers?” asked Judge Hughes.

“They f*ck up your head. They leave you innocent - handicapped. I don’t want to take them,” the woman replied.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that this is a bit of an act,” said a sceptical Judge Hughes.

The court heard that, while gardaí were aware of the accused’s circumstances, they were objecting to bail due to her warrant history.

Mr Quinn explained that his client was pleading guilty to the section 13 failure to appear charges, but not to three theft charges in two Longford shops.

“Anyone that goes in with a mask and a tracksuit, they come to me, your honour,” she said, adding that she had given a doctor’s letter to her solicitor to explain her failure to appear.

She was also charged with theft of six bottles of perfume, with a total value of €411.30 from a Longford town pharmacy, with gardaí explaining that she was seen on CCTV footage taking the items and leaving without paying for them.

“She has 98 previous convictions, nearly all for theft,” explained Sgt Paddy McGirl, on behalf of the state.

“The most recent was in Longford District Court on January 7, 2020, when she received a seven month sentence, suspended for three years,” he said.

“On the same date, she appeared for section 4 theft and was given a six month sentence, suspended for three years.

“On October 15, 2019, she was given a six month sentence, suspended for three years for section 4 theft. And on the same date, she was given a nine month sentence, suspended for three years, for section 4 theft.”

Solicitor, Mr Quinn, explained that his client has “serious difficulties” because her husband has been in and out of hospital since he was in a car accident, leaving her to deal with the family.

“She also has her own medical difficulties. I can only ask for clemency,” said Mr Quinn.

“If it was food items or toys, I would sympathise. I have great respect for people living in poverty. But six bottles of perfume is a commercial operation,” said Judge Hughes.

“She told me she sold them to pay rent,” Mr Quinn replied.

However, Sgt Conlon explained that the perfumes were recovered by gardaí a short time after they were taken from the pharmacy.

“Her ten-year-old daughter was found in the street in possession of those items in what I believed was a planned operation,” Sgt Conlon explained, adding that gardaí had to enact Section 12 of the Child Care Act, 1991.

“Her young daughter was put into foster care for the weekend,” he added.

“I’m glad that came out. The chickens have come home to roost,” said Judge Hughes in response.

“Your family has appeared in court on several occasions. You have raised your children into criminality. You’re a criminal yourself.

“To take six bottles of perfume and then take action to avoid arrest… The sergeant had to go through the anxious section 12 procedure. I don’t know whether your children would be better off in care than living with you.”

Mr Quinn explained that the family is living in a house in town but, at a previous court sitting, there were discussions about moving the family to a more rural location, outside of the town centre.

“Your honour, when I stand at my kitchen sink, p*ss comes down on top of my head from the bathroom,” the accused explained, insisting that the council has done nothing to help her.

“Well if that happened to me, I’d get part of my social welfare or my salary and I’d go to Woodies and get a few boards and I’d fix it,” Judge Hughes replied.

“You get someone to help you fix it. You don’t blame the council. You’ve been tried before in the District Court and the Circuit Court and you’ve had long periods of suspended sentences.

“I have no choice but to send you to prison. You can appeal it and it’ll be up to the Circuit Court judge. I don’t think you deserve another suspended sentence. You have a large family, an ill husband and your own medical problems.

“Notwithstanding, I’m giving you six months for the theft of the perfume, particularly because you involved your child.”

The accused then pleaded guilty to three other thefts in two Longford shops, with Judge Hughes handing down a three month concurrent sentence for all three.

However, before court proceedings finished up that day, the accused’s bail money of €500 was lodged by a third party, and she was free to leave the courthouse.