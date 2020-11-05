Allocation per member is ‘intrinsically unfair’, says Longford councillor Seamus Butler

The fact that all three Municipal Districts are to receive the same amount in the General Municipal Allocation is “inherently unfair” according to Cllr Seamus Butler.

At last week’s GMA meeting, Cllr Butler suggested that Longford MD, of which he is a member, should receive more of the fund than Ballymahon or Granard.

“It is inherently unfair that Longford, with seven members, only gets just under €13,000 per member. Ballymahon gets €15,000 per member and Granard gets €18,000 per member. And the number of members is on the population that you’re serving,” he said.

“So we’re serving a bigger population, a bigger area, than each of the other two and yet we’re getting €6,000 per member less than in Granard.

“Now, that’s unfair. We have possibly more communities and societies to support. I’ve brought this up at county council level before and I’ve been lucky to get out with my hair not being tarred and feathered,” he added.

“But it is intrinsically unfair and I want to put that on the record.”