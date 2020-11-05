‘Survivors of mother and baby homes deserve more respect’, says Longford/Westmeath Sinn Féin TD

The reaction by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party to the public outcry on the passing of this legislation is further proof of a government who are rapidly losing touch with public opinion as they continue to stumble from one crisis to the next, according to Sinn Féin TD for the Longford/ Westmeath constituency, Sorca Clarke.

There was widespread upset last week when the controversial Mother and Baby Homes Legislation was passed through the Dáil and the Seanad, and signed by President Michael D Higgins.

The new Bill will allow the transfer of a database of 60,000 records compiled by the Commission of Investigation to Tusla, the Child and Family Agency.

Last week, the Leader carried a story in which local TD Joe Flaherty and local Senator Micheál Carrigy defended their decision to vote in favour of the legislation, stating that the Bill would “safeguard” the records, rather than seal them for 30 years, as was understood by a large portion of the population.

Senator Carrigy and Deputy Flaherty have received criticism both online and offline, with a large number of teddies and baby clothes being placed at the window of the latter’s Longford town office.

Deputy Clarke, however, has said that the “onslaught and harassment” on social media by members of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party towards those who “voiced support for the survivors of these institutions” was “not acceptable”.

“Repeating spin and denying truths while undermining the ongoing impact of these people’s lived experiences is not fitting of any government,” she told the Longford Leader last week.

Deputy Clarke, herself, was not present at the voting process due to a requirement to self-isolate as a result of a positive case of Covid-19 in her child’s classroom.

However, she has come out with strong criticism of other political parties and has made her position on the controversial Bill quite clear.

“Sinn Féin’s emphasis now and always is on ensuring a space is provided for the voices of survivors and their families to be heard and on the significant and serious concerns raised by Helen Dixon, the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) which place a question mark on the legality of the Minister’s decision not to unseal the records,” she explained.

“Sinn Féin shares the survivor’s view that this legislation was unnecessarily rushed through the Seanad and Dáil. The Government parties could and should have given the time required to consult with survivors and their families. We both recognise and support their call for the unsealing of the Commission records.”

Deputy Clarke was among those who strongly opposed the government’s legislation and said that Sinn Féin submitted a number of amendments which she said would have “met the rights of survivors and the moral obligations of the State”.

“We (Sinn Féin) are determined now to focus on the legislative solutions necessary to unseal the Commissions archive and will work with all political parties and groups to deliver on the outstanding rights of survivors,” said Deputy Clarke.

“As a first step we will do everything we can to ensure the voices of survivors and their families are heard and their rights are upheld.

“The Minister has been given every opportunity over the past two weeks to press the pause button on this legislation. He needs to turn his attention towards the survivors and their families and bring legislation to the Dáil that gives them the right to access their own records, and to the preservation of all records.

“Survivors have spoken of their deep distress at the events of the last week. They deserve to be treated with respect, be listened to and to have their requests granted.”

