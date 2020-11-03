Gardaí seize over €300k in drugs and six handguns in major anti-crime offensive

Gardaí have seized over €300,000 of suspected cocaine and heroin along with six handguns in what is being viewed as a major breakthrough in the battle against organised crime in the midlands.

An estimated €301,000 of drugs, together with half a dozen firearms were seized this morning and last night during planned searches of a property in Mullingar.

The searches, according to gardaí, follows a lengthy surveillance operation targeting individuals involved in the sale and supply of drugs in the midlands, was carried out by Mullingar Gardaí attached to the Detective and Drugs Units alongside officers from the Armed Support and Garda Dog Units.

It's been revealed €245,000 of suspected cocaine and €56,000 of heroin was seized after the planned operation got underway at 9pm last night (Monday).

Two men, aged in their early 30s and late 20s were arrested at the scene and are currently being detained at Mullingar Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

A follow up search of the same residence was carried out this morning where a further six handguns were seized.