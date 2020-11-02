#KeepLongfordInBusiness
Five@5: The Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown
We are supporting businesses across Longford with a new Five@5 list every day
If you wish to be included in our Five@5 #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, you can email audrey.moorhead@longfordleader.ie
Never has it been as important to support local Longford retailers and businesses than over the next six weeks and in the lead up to Christmas.
As part of our #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, each week day at 5pm, the Longford Leader will publish our Five@5 of the Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown on our website and across our social media platforms.
When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.
So if you are out and about in Longford or thinking of making a purchase or availing of a service we ask that you #KeepLongfordInBusiness and shop local.
Today's Five@5 are;
1. Mudshot Cafe, Main Street, Longford
Mudshot will be open each day from 10-4 operating a takeaway only service.
Coffees - Toasted Sandwiches - Pastries - Delicious sweet treats etc
Visit: www.fabiani.ie/pages/page
2. Tank Pipe and Drain, Clonterm, Longford, Co Longford. N39 H6T0
Tel: 043 3345346
Website: www.tankpipeanddrain.ie
Our services include CCTV Drain & Sewer Surveys, Drain and Sewer Cleaning, Liquid Waste Management and Septic Tank Cleaning
3. Fabiani, Main Street, Longford
Tel: 043 334 6049
Email: info@fabiani.ie
Website: www.fabiani.ie
Free click and collect on all items. 28 day returns. Home delivery direct to your door!
4. Luigi's Takeaway and Restuarant, 6 Main Street, Longford
043 33 41228
Open 12pm to 11.30pm 7 Days a week
Delivery available from 4.30pm daily
Full menu available online https://www. luigislongford.ie/
5. Vocella's Bistro, 4 Main Street, Longford
Call & collect or delicious food delivered straight to your door!
Open Tuesday - Sunday 1pm to 9pm
Call 043 33 28579 or
To order online visit https://www. ordervocellaslongford.ie/order
