Five@5: The Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

Never has it been as important to support local Longford retailers and businesses than over the next six weeks and in the lead up to Christmas.

As part of our #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, each week day at 5pm, the Longford Leader will publish our Five@5 of the Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown on our website and across our social media platforms.

When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.

So if you are out and about in Longford or thinking of making a purchase or availing of a service we ask that you #KeepLongfordInBusiness and shop local.

Today's Five@5 are;

1. Mudshot Cafe, Main Street, Longford



Mudshot will be open each day from 10-4 operating a takeaway only service.

Coffees - Toasted Sandwiches - Pastries - Delicious sweet treats etc

Visit: www.fabiani.ie/pages/page

2. Tank Pipe and Drain, Clonterm, Longford, Co Longford. N39 H6T0



Tel: 043 3345346

Website: www.tankpipeanddrain.ie

Our services include CCTV Drain & Sewer Surveys, Drain and Sewer Cleaning, Liquid Waste Management and Septic Tank Cleaning



3. Fabiani, Main Street, Longford



Tel: 043 334 6049

Email: info@fabiani.ie

Website: www.fabiani.ie

Free click and collect on all items. 28 day returns. Home delivery direct to your door!

4. Luigi's Takeaway and Restuarant, 6 Main Street, Longford



043 33 41228

Open 12pm to 11.30pm 7 Days a week

Delivery available from 4.30pm daily

Full menu available online https://www. luigislongford.ie/

5. Vocella's Bistro, 4 Main Street, Longford



Call & collect or delicious food delivered straight to your door!

Open Tuesday - Sunday 1pm to 9pm

Call 043 33 28579 or

To order online visit https://www. ordervocellaslongford.ie/order

