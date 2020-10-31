Storm Aiden leaves 1,100 customers in Longford without power

Homes and businesses in Longford, particularly around Lanesboro, have been left without power as the full effects of Storm Aiden hit.

From early on Saturday, ESB crews have been responding to reports of outages across the country.

As of Saturday afternoon, 1,100 customers are without power in Longford.

Aghamore (Lansboro) has been badly hit.

ESB are advising that the estimated time for power to be restored is 3.30pm on Saturday, October 31.