You won't be trick or treating but we want your spook-tacular and fang-tastic Longford Halloween photos

We want all the young people of Longford to have a fang-tastic Halloween this year despite the fact that they cannot go from door-to-door trick or treating.

So, we decided to ask you to send us your photographs and videos.

We will use some of them in your local newspaper; the Longford Leader and also online on our website www.longfordleader.ie

You can send your pictures to us at newsroom@longfordleader.ie

We will select a few to use as ghostly galleries and we prey some of your best videos go viral......

