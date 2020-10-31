Man fined for ‘vicious’ assault at Longford fast food restaurant

A man has been fined €250 with three months to pay for the assault of another man in March of last year.

Josef Gorej, 76 Annaly Park, Longford, was charged with the assault, which occurred outside a Longford fast food restaurant on March 9, 2019.

Gardaí received a call to the incident at approximately 1am, according to Garda Rachel Dillon.

She explained that CCTV footage obtained from inside the premises showed the accused punching the injured party in the face and the eye.

“So the victim received a lot of punches into the face and eye numerous times,” said Judge Hughes.

“Yes, he didn’t go to the doctor because he was too afraid,” Gda Dillon explained.

“On the CCTV, you can see how vicious the assault is.”

Solicitor for the defence, Bríd Mimnagh, explained that the CCTV footage from inside the restaurant “will show his partner being pushed” by the injured party.

“But the row happened inside?” Judge Hughes asked.

“There was no assault outside - just inside,” Gda Dillon explained.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the state, explained that Mr Gorej had eight previous convictions for road traffic offences.

Ms Mimnagh explained that, when questioned by gardaí, her client had said he saw the injured party push his girlfriend, but that Mr Gorej admitted to the assault.

Judge Hughes convicted and fined Mr Gorej €250 with three months to pay.