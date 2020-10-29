Register for online auction of Drumlish bungalow

Frank Regan DNG auctioneers Longford will be selling a beautiful bungalow in an online auction this Friday, October 30 at 10am.

This private and secluded 4 bed detached bungalow at Bawn, Drumlish (Eircode N39 E864) is located c. 4km south of Drumlish and only 5.5km to the Longford N4 bypass.

The property is set on an attractive elevated site of c.1.75 acres (0.71ha) and offers private gardens with mature trees and hedging surrounding the property.

The property which was built in 2006 has been vacant for a number of years and offers the discerning purchaser to put their own stamp on the internal finishes.

If you are interested in this property and wish to bid, it is important that you register online at www.dngauctions.ie.