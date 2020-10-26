Longford creche owner calls for removal of stigma attached to Covid-19

Local creche owner, Elizabeth Yorke, has called for the removal of guilt and stigma attached to Covid-19, following the closure of her facility last week.

Taking to social media after closing her doors due to a positive cas of Covid-19 in the creche, Ms Yorke said that "the stigma should not be there".

"Covid is a learning experience for the world, therefore whatever we learn through our own experience we need to deliver that information to others to help everyone reduce the risk of expansion in numbers when it hits them," she said.

Ms Yorke got a call on Thursday morning, shortly before 10am, alerting her to the fact that a child had tested positive for Covid-19 and her immediate reaction was to reassure the parents that it was not their fault.

"Parents should not be made feel guilty... they have done nothing wrong," said Ms Yorke.

