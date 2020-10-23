MediEvil Hallowe'en Spook Walks postponed

With regret and keeping public safety in mind due to the new Covid-19 restrictions, the physical MediEvil Hallowe'en Spook Walks scheduled to take place at Knights and Conquests Visitor Centre in Granard can't go ahead.

Disappointed Knights & Conquests General Manager Bartle D'Arcy explained, “Instead, we will do some virtual scares for you during the new lockdown. Check into Knights and Conquests on Facebook as if 2020 wasn't scary enough.”