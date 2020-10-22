Longford Community Sergeant warns against the purchase of illegal fireworks this Halloween

Gardaí have issued a pre-Halloween warning to the public to be aware of the dangers of fireworks and the criminal penalties that apply, with Operation Tombola aiming to prevent the importation, sale and distribution of illegal fireworks.

“Selling fireworks or throwing them at people is illegal,” said local Community Policing Sergeant, Lionel Mullally.

“We have found that the people selling fireworks this month are the same gangs that last month were stealing your dogs and puppies, the month before stealing your garden and farm equipment.

“Next month, they’ll commit other crimes against you. They contribute nothing to the community so don’t harm your locality or bring fear to your neighbours by encouraging them or buying fireworks from them.

“If you see cars, vans or persons in your area selling fireworks, help protect your community by letting your local community garda know.”

Earlier this month, Gardaí made a significant seizure in the Ardnacassa area of Longford town, with approximately 200 fireworks being confiscated.

Prior to that, business owners in Ballymahon were appealing to parents to be aware of what their children were doing outside of school hours, as a number of fireworks were being set off on one end of the town.

School principals warned parents that students caught with illegal fireworks in the lead-up to Halloween would be suspended.

“Traditionally, the Community Policing Unit travel to all primary schools in the country and talk to the fifth and sixth classes on Halloween and the care to be taken around it,” said Sgt Mullally.

“We remind them that, while Halloween is good fun, some actions cause fear in older people, those with additional needs and house pets and farm animals. So we advise younger people to moderate behaviour.

“Community policing have distributed information and presentations to all schools in the area this year and, where possible with current restrictions, we have attended some schools to deliver the talks in person.”

Owing to Covid-19 restrictions, especially since Monday when stricter measures were announced, Halloween events in general have been cancelled, with Minister Simon Harris last week putting out a plea to children to stay home this year, rather than trick or treating.

Annual events and festivals locally have also suffered cancellations.

“This year, there is no Dead of Night Festival, which is a pity as that is a great initiative, started between community policing and the council and has grown into one of the bigger Halloween events in the country,” said Sgt Mullally.

“It’s a great family occasion and limits then the hassle associated with groups of young people left idle or alone.”

Anyone with information on the illegal sale of fireworks should contact their local Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111.