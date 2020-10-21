Gardaí still waiting on new Covid powers as cases rise

Garda chiefs were last night awaiting the legislative go-ahead to execute fines for breaches of new Covid-19 rules when lockdown measures come into force from midnight tonight (Wednesday).

It comes after 12 new cases on Monday evening saw Longford's overall total rise by 104 over the past 14 days alone.Locally, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population stands at 254.4 and is the 12th highest rate in the country, but it is below the national rate of 261.7 per 100,000.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began now stands at 489 (475 as at midnight Friday, October 17 plus the 12 new cases announced this evening).

In the midst of the increased surge in infection rates locally, it has emerged draft legislation aimed at penalising anyone found in breach of lockdown restrictions has yet to be signed off on.

The new penalty regime, taken at a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 could see members of the public are fined €50 for not wearing a mask or €200 for leaving a county under lockdown.

Superintendent Jim Delaney said while officers would be out in force in a bid to ensure public health guidelines were maintained, enforcement was "not the silver bullet" in tackling the virus' upward trajectory.

"What we are asking people to do is to buy into the social contract that's there and take responsibility for their own actions," he said.

In the wake of those urgings, the head of the HSE's Dublin-Mid Leinster Health Forum has called for a blanker closure of all off-licences in a bid to offset the potential of a rise in house parties during the State's six week lockdown.

"If we do that then maybe we will be back in a situation of having businesses open and thriving before Christmas," said Cllr Paraic Brady.

The local Fine Gael councillor said there as an inevitability about Monday night's announcement in light of the intensifying strain the virus was placing on hospitals and nursing homes.

“Do you put finances or the health of the nation first?” Cllr Brady asked.

“In the end the Government took the decision to go into lockdown. We are here now and we have to do what is asked of us.”

The Fine Gael local representative, who yesterday (Tuesday) chaired the HSE forum's October meeting in Tullamore, said there was a “common responsibility” on people to adhere to the new measures.

“Our frontline staff are the most important people out there and we have to protect them too,” he added.