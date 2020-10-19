Over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases again nationally with an increase of 12 cases in Longford
Number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford since pandemic began now stands at 489
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 1,031 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and the rate of infection in Longford is also showing little sign of slowing.
Twelve new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Longford this Monday evening.
It follows 13 cases on Sunday. The number of new cases in Longford during the last 14 days is 104.
Locally, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population stands at 254.4 and is the 12th highest rate in the country, but it is below the national rate of 261.7 per 100,000.
The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began now stands at 489 (475 as at midnight Friday, October 17 plus the 12 new cases announced this evening).
Of the cases notified today, 235 were in Dublin, 232 in Cork, 60 in Galway, 47 in Limerick, 47 in Kerry, and the remaining 410 cases are spread across 21 counties, including Longford.
There has now been a total of 50,993 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
As of 2pm today, 298 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations occurred in the past 24 hours.
There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has been a total of 1,852 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “If you have symptoms of COVID-19, if you are waiting for a test result or if you are a confirmed case, you must self-isolate for 10 days from when you first develop symptoms. Self-isolation means staying in your room, away from other members of your household.
“If you live in a house with a confirmed case do not go to work or school. You must stay at home and restrict your movements for 14 days.”
Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region
County.....Cases (midnight Oct 17)....Change from day before....14-Day Incidence rate
Longford..................475...................+13...................................254.4 per 100,000
Leitrim.....................194....................+5...................................237.2 per 100,000
Cavan...................... 1,603...............+44....................................824.4 per 100,000
Roscommon............. 634...................+27....................................232.4 per 100,000
Westmeath.............1,059...................+40...................................318.8 per 100,000
