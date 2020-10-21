Reduced capacity on Local Link buses travelling from Longford to Cavan

The rural bus company Local Link Longford Westmeath Roscommon (LWR), in line with the new Government measures for Cavan, have reduced the capacity of six of their services travelling to the county from Longford to 25 per cent.



Those services are;

l Michael O'Reilly's Granard to Cavan via Gowna service- (LR11A) on Tuesdays (LR04) on Wednesdays (LR04A) on Thursdays (LR11) on Fridays.

l Declan Gallagher's Monday fortnightly Mullinalaghta / Gowna to Cavan service (LR01) and

l Carrigy Coaches: LR06 LR07 serving Aughnacliffe and Arva on Friday.



"We appreciate the patience and understanding of our passengers in these difficult times," said Damien O'Neill, manager Local Link LWR, "the reduced capacity is one aspect of a change to these services and another which is also important is that the reason for booking onto these services should be for 'essential reasons'."



"All passengers wishing to travel on these services must call the office on 044 93 40801 to book their seat. We ask that they do not travel if they are feeling unwell or have any of the symptoms associated with Covid-19.



“We also ask that our passengers wear a face covering, maintain a good distance from their fellow passengers and the driver before getting on the bus and while heading to their seat, practise good hand hygiene and thanks to emergency funding from Longford County Council we bought and provide sanitiser on every bus."



Damien explained, "We know this is so difficult for our passengers. We will work with our community partners to do as much as we can wherever we are needed. Our drivers care deeply about the communities they serve and our team in Mullingar will work around any guidelines to ensure that our services are running.



“Rural Longford is quite dispersed and our Board members, our team in the office and all our operators are keenly aware of how isolating and lonely lockdowns can make a rural community, especially older members. So we will do all we can."



Local Link LWR services can all be found on the website locallinklwr.ie