WARNING: Milk sold in Aldi, Gala, Spar and Mace stores recalled over contamination fears

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for certain batches of milk from Arrabawn Co-op that are potentially unsafe due to microbiological contamination.

This latest food safety notice was issued today, Thursday, October 15. The implicated batches of Arrabawn Co-op milk are sold in retailers such as Gala, Spar and Mace stores as own-brand products and in Aldi stores with the branding Clonbawn.

The recall applies specifically to batches with the Approval number IE 1439 EC and use-by dates of 26/10 and 27/10 as indicated in the table below:

"Arrabawn Co-op is recalling certain batches of milk that are potentially unsafe due to the presence of Enterobacteriaceae bacteria. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches," reads a notice published by the FSAI.

"Enterobacteriaceae are a group of bacteria, of which some can be harmful to humans. The test for Enterobacteriaceae is used as an indicator of poor hygiene, process failure and/or post-processing contamination of heat processed foods. The test itself does not confirm the presence of harmful bacteria," adds the notice.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batches were sold.

Caterers should not use the implicated batches.

Consumers are advised not to drink the implicated batches of milk.