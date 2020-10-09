Garda chief praises ISPCA for support in targeting alleged Edgeworthstown puppy farm

Superintendent Seamus Boyle has expressed his thanks to the ISPCA for their hard work in targeting an alleged puppy farm in Lisnanagh, Edgeworthstown.

“We carried out a big search in Lisnanagh with the ISPCA, who took 27 dogs,” Supt Boyle explained at last week’s JPC meeting.

“Sgt Mick Hogan has sent a file to the DPP. Four people were arrested and charged and have been in court. They’re averaging at 70 charges per person. That case will probably end up in the Circuit Court and I’d like to express my thanks to the ISPCA for their cooperation in a very successful operation.”