Frank Regan DNG auctioneers Longford: Beautiful bungalow for sale in online auction

Frank Regan DNG auctioneers Longford will be selling a beautiful bungalow in an online auction due to be held on October 30 at 10am.



This private and secluded 4 bed detached bungalow at Bawn, Drumlish (Eircode N39 E864) is located c. 4km south of Drumlish and only 5.5km to the Longford N4 bypass.



The property is set on an attractive elevated site of c.1.75 acres (0.71ha) and offers private gardens with mature trees and hedging surrounding the property.



The property which was built in 2006 has been vacant for a number of years and offers the discerning purchaser to put their own stamp on the internal finishes.



Accommodation extends to c. 135sqm and briefly comprises: entrance hall, sitting room with stone fire place, spacious kitchen / dining area with tiled floor and patio doors, fully plumbed utility, 4 bedrooms (1 fully tiled en-suite) and fully tiled family bathroom (bath and shower cabin).



Outside you have a detached garage and almost two acres of space for hobby horticulture, play areas, etc. The property is in close proximity to two national schools: Ennybegs NS (2.5km) and Melview NS (3km).



The auction will take place on Friday, October 30 at 10am. If you are interested in this property and wish to bid, it is critical that you register online https://www.dngauctions.ie/



You will be asked to supply a photo ID, proof of address, details of your solicitor and credit card details.