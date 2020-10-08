NPHET Level 5 proposal was putting jobs at risk

The National Public Health Emergency Team’s leaked proposal to put the entire country into Level 5 lockdown on Sunday sparked widespread outrage, particularly among local business owners, who expressed their concern for the local economy and jobs that would be at risk should businesses once again be forced to close.

Ahead of the government’s refusal to accept NPHET’s advice, and its decision to instead place the entire country into Level 3 restrictions, businessman and Fianna Fáil councillor, Seamus Butler said that it was “frankly incredulous” that the information “was leaked to put pressure on the government to comply”.

He added that the move would have had “catastrophic economic consequences, not to mention serious societal and mental health consequences heading into the middle of winter, especially for our elderly and vulnerable neighbours and friends”.

Cllr Butler also criticised NPHET who he said are “no longer fit for purpose”.

“They are a purely medical and HSE based body who should not be making decisions for the whole country, without input from all stakeholders in society as a whole,” he said.

Read the full statement here

Meanwhile, John Kiernan of Kiernan Structural Steel penned a letter to local politicians and members of Oireachtas, detailing the devastating impact that a Level 5 lockdown would have on his family’s company, its 200 employees, and on the economy as a whole.

“Every time the country is locked down, it sends shock waves of economic uncertainty around the world,” Mr Kiernen wrote.

“If you were a multi-national willing to invest in Ireland would you do so not knowing whether the country was going to be open or not?”

Mr Kiernan was also highly critical of NPHET in the letter, which was shared with the Longford Leader on Monday morning, accusing the public body of manipulating the data and stifling debate.

“It was reported on Saturday last, 10 deaths, when in fact it was two deaths from Coronavirus,” he said.

“The eight other deaths were prior to September. This is complete manipulation of data and causing untold anxiety to our people especially the elderly and infirm. If this was the private sector, people would be fired.

“What concerns me the most is that NPHET are unelected. A few senior doctors have spoken out against what NPHET are doing and have subsequently been forced to resign – this is not democracy! There has only been one side to this story. All debate is being stifled.”

Read the full letter here