LATEST: 364 new Covid-19 cases as Longford records small increase again today

The National Public Health Emergency Team has given its latest update on Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, October 3, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 364 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 38,032 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 100 cases are in Dublin, 55 in Cork, 31 in Donegal, 24 in Limerick, 23 in Galway,17 in Clare, 14 in Sligo, 13 in Roscommon, 10 in Kerry, 8 in Tipperary, 8 in Wicklow, 7 in Kildare, 6 in Kilkenny, 6 in Offaly, 5 in Cavan, 5 in Mayo, 5 in Meath, with the remaining 27 cases in 9 counties, including Longford.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 375 (as of midnight on Friday, October 2) and this is set to increase, pending verification, following this evening's announcement, as Longford is one the nine counties that accounts for 27 of the 364 cases.

The National Public Health Emergency Team reported three new cases of Covid-19 in Longford on Saturday, October 3, nine on Friday (October 2), eleven on Thursday (October 1), seven on Wednesday, four on Tuesday, six on Monday, two on Sunday, five on Saturday and three last Friday.



That equates to 50 new confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the county inside nine days.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region (as of midnight Friday, October 2)

County................... Cases.............Change from day before

Longford.................. 375...................+3

Leitrim..................... 119....................+1

Cavan...................... 980...................+8

Roscommon............. 477....................+7

Westmeath............... 796.....................+5

Of the cases notified today 195 are men and 168 are women; 74% are under 45 years of age; 27% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 42 cases have been identified as community transmission

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,810 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.