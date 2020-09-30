Roscommon/Longford Gardaí seize heroin and three fully loaded 9 mm pistols complete with loaded magazines

Roscommon/Longford Gardaí seized heroin and three fully loaded 9 mm pistols complete with loaded magazines earlier this evening, Wednesday, September 30.

As a result of an intelligence led operation into illegal crime gang activities Gardaí attached to the Roscommon/Longford Garda Division stopped a vehicle on Main Street, Castlerea, Co Roscommon at approximately 8.30pm.

During the course of the search of the vehicle Gardaí recovered three fully loaded firearms which were 9 mm pistols complete with loaded magazines.

These firearms were seized and will be forwarded to the forensic laboratory for analysis.

One man (early 30s) was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Castlerea Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939 for unlawful possession of firearms.

Gardaí conducted follow up searches at a location in Castlerea town, during which a small quantity of heroin was located and seized.

Investigations ongoing.

