WARNING: Longford people urged to be watchful as Lidl issues recall for vacuum cleaners due to fire risk fears

Lidl Ireland has issued a recall on handheld vacuum cleaners sold in Ireland during the month of September due to fire risk fears.

The affected SilverCrest Handheld Vacuum Cleaner products were sold in Lidl Ireland stores from September 21 2020, and the recall affects approximately 2,204 products in the Republic of Ireland.

A safety issue has been identified whereby it is possible that there is a risk of fire during charging or use of the product.

The full name of the affected product is SilverCrest Handheld vacuum cleaner SHAZ 22.2 D. The model number is 339791_1910 and the serial number is 008602.

The model and serial numbers can be identified from the product’s marking plate label, as shown below.

Lidl will be displaying Point of Sale posters in their stores to inform consumers of this recall.

If you believe that you have purchased this product then you should stop using it immediately and return the product and the associated battery to a Lidl store where you will be offered a full refund.

Should you require further information then you can contact Lidl’s Customer Service number on 1800 20 10 80.

