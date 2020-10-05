Browne wants council to step in at Leader Park in Longford town

Efforts to improve the visual appeal of a busy residential estate in Longford town will only be brought to fruition if local residents pay a certain proportion of the costs.

That was the overriding admission delivered by council bosses over calls for the local authority to ‘take in charge’ Leader Park, a well populated estate just off the main Dublin Road and Teffia Park areas of Longford town last week.

Cllr John Browne had previously raised the topic at a meeting of the local authority and asked for the council to step in.

However, at last week’s Municipal monthly meeting, area engineer Eamon Bennett said the only avenue open to households was if a certain proportion of monies was raised by residents themselves.

“It will have to be brought up to standard as it’s not a public road,” he said.

“They will have to apply for a Local Improvement Scheme and that requires them to provide a certain percentage of the money.

“Until the works are done and brought up to a certain standard it can’t be taken in charge.”

Mr Bennett said he was unaware of a scheme which was currently open to local residents, indicating the onus was on residents to set aside finance in order for improvement works to be undertaken.

In response, Cllr Browne asked if a proposal could be put together to determine if a request for financial contribution could be made from the owners of properties in the estate.

“There is (a large percentage of) rental property down there and you are talking about landlords,” he contended, adding he had no vested interest in the estate itself.

Director of Services John Brannigan, meanwhile, said it was incumbent on owner occupiers and landlords to offer some form of financial donation to any prospective works.

“If there is to be investment down there with properties they (owners) have a liability,” he said.