Garda probe underway as 46 lambs reported stolen from Longford farm

Gardaí have begun an investigation after almost 50 lambs were reported stolen from a farm in Newtownforbes over the weekend.

Approximately 46 lambs were taken from a holding on the outskirts of the village, gardaí have confirmed.

Detectives believe the incident may have occurred sometime before the alarm was raised on Saturday by the owner and have appealed for information.

Anyone who may have noticed anything untoward is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.