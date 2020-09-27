Big smiles from the little ones! Longford Leader's First Day at School Junior Infants supplement is here

One of the most eagerly anticipated and much-loved Longford Leader editions each year is always our First Day at School Junior Infants supplement.

Featuring pictures of the Junior Infants from schools right across the county, it's included in next week's paper.

The First Day at School 2020 was like no other owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and with schools being closed since last March, a huge volume of work was undertaken by school board of managements, principals and teachers in the preparation for their September reopening.

Thanks to photographer Shelley Corcoran, and the schools and pupils, the Longford Leader First Day at School Junior Infants supplement will feature photos from 42 schools, 36 in Longford and 6 from neighbouring counties.

As usual, this year's issue features lots of big smiles from all the little scholars in their new classes.

We have been bringing out this supplement for many years now, and it always gets a great response from schools, parents and communities.

Make sure to get your hands on a copy of Wednesday's Longford Leader - don't miss out!

SCHOOLS FEATURED