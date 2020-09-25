Man held after refusing to wear mask inside Longford Shopping Centre

A man was arrested and detained by detectives this evening after repeatedly refusing to wear a face mask while walking through Longford Shopping Centre.

Gardaí were called to the shopping centre at around 5:30pm following the man's persistent defiance in being asked to wear a mask by security personnel.

He was arrested and taken to Longford Garda Station where, the Leader understands, the man gave a voluntary statement.

The man, who is from Eastern Europe, but who lives locally, was later released without charge.

A file is now expected to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) office to determine if any charges under new emergency powers enacted to enforce public compliance with Covid-19 can be brought.

It comes after renewed calls were made by health officials for the public to strictly adhere to health and safety protocols following a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

A total of 326 new cases of coronavirus were notified to the Department of Health in the past 24 hours, latest figures this evening show.

"I ask every individual to take personal responsibility to prioritise who you need to see, limit the size of your social network and reduce your social contacts over the coming days and weeks," said Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer.