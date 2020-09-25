Edgeworthstown's co:worx hub venture given Enterprise Ireland seal of approval

Minister of State for Trade Promotion Robert Troy has endorsed confirmation Edgeworthstown's proposed digital hub has been given the seal of approval by Enterprise Ireland.

The Government agency has given the go-ahead for a co-working space which could see up to 40 businesspeople operate from the town's former Ulster Bank premises.

The Leader carried a feature in its newspaper earlier this month illustrating the plans and progress which had been made in kick-starting the initiation of the project since the bank's closure in September 2017.

Mr Troy said the announcement represented a vote of confidence in the mid Longford town as it attempts to reinvent itself following years of economic strife and the more recent challenges posed by Covid-19.

"This is a terrifiic development for the community," he said.

"With the successful redesignation of funds, the Old Ulster Bank building will be redveloped into an enterprise hub that will facilitate up to 38 people with short- and long-term working spaces.

"I have been engaging with Enterprise Ireland on this application, and I want to compliment the work of Edgeworthstown Enterprise Hub CLG and Longford County Council, and for making the initial application. This funding is extremely important to fostering a strong and vibrant community in Edgeworthstown."

Mr Troy singled out the efforts of both fellow TD Joe Flaherty and Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy in bringing the venture to the stage it is at today.

“While there are challenges ahead, with challenge comes opportunity," he added.

£As Minister of State in the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, I am determined to support projects such as this to ensure our regional communities get every opportunity to develop and grow.”