Missing Longford teen found safe and well

A teenager, whose disappearance prompted gardaí to launch a public appeal for his whereabouts, has been found safe and well.

Sixteen-year-old Mario Pompa was last seen in Drumlish last Friday September 18, leading to gardaí issuing an appeal earlier this week.

ALSO READ: Gardaí launch public appeal to find missing teen last seen in Drumlish five days ago

The Garda Press Office have, however, announced this afternoon that the teenager has been found safe and well.