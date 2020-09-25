Missing Longford teen found safe and well
Gardaí had been seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Mario Pompa
A teenager, whose disappearance prompted gardaí to launch a public appeal for his whereabouts, has been found safe and well.
Sixteen-year-old Mario Pompa was last seen in Drumlish last Friday September 18, leading to gardaí issuing an appeal earlier this week.
The Garda Press Office have, however, announced this afternoon that the teenager has been found safe and well.
