Longford man cleared of St Mel's Road trespass after CCTV footage proves inconclusive

A Longford man' has been cleared of an alleged attempted break-in at a house in Longford town after CCTV footage failed to clearly identify the culprit.

Judge Seamus Hughes said he could not, beyond all reasonable doubt, convict Robert O'Hare, 3 Camlin Mews, Longford town, of trying to gain access to a shed at the rear of a property on St Mel's Road, Longford on August 4, 2020.

Mr O'Hare, currently in custody and awaiting trial in an unrelated matter, pleaded not guilty to the charge at last week's sitting of Longford District Court.

Camera footage taken from the scene of the incident was shown to Judge Hughes which allegedly showed a suspect trying to enter the shed wearing a disguise.

Sgt Mark Mahon said investigating Garda John Hanley was satisfied the figure on the CCTV footage was that of Mr O'Hare.

The defendant, who sat quietly in the custody suite throughout the hearing, was steadfast in professing his innocence.

“If I have done something, I would come into court and plead guilty,” said Mr O'Hare, who, the court was told has 66 previous convictions, 39 of which were for theft.

Judge Seamus Hughes, upon delivering his verdict on the case, said despite his own assessment of the footage, the court could not convict Mr O'Hare beyond all reasonable doubt.

“He has the walk of Robbie O'Hare and he has the step of Robbie O'Hare,” said Judge Hughes of the figure in the footage.

The 38-year-old was, however, sentenced to six months in prison for a separate handling stolen property charge which occurred at Ballycloghan, Carrickboy sometime between March 13 and March 14 2020.